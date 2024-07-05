Birmingham Stallions Honored at Pro Football Hall of Fame with New Display
In recent years, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has created displays and exhibits honoring the most important moments in spring football. Now, another piece of the sport’s history is being celebrated in Canton, Ohio.
The legendary institution shared a new display on Thursday that includes Birmingham Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez’s jersey from the UFL Championship Game, along with the game ball. This is in honor of the UFL completing its first season in 2024.
It’s not the first time that the Pro Football Hall of Fame has honored spring football. Earlier this season, the ball that former Michigan kicker Jake Bates booted 64 yards in the Panthers' opener was added to the “Pro Football Today” exhibit.
Last year, the XFL had a section that included Luis Perez’s Vegas Vipers jersey from the first game his team played against the Arlington Renegade. The USFL also had a separate section with old jerseys and helmets from the 1980s version, as well as from modern day, including former Philadelphia Stars quarterback Bryan Scott’s jersey and a Birmingham Stallions helmet.
The Stallions capped the inaugural UFL season with a dominant 25-0 win over the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL Championship Game. Martinez was named the MVP of the league’s title game. Birmingham became the first team in spring football history to win three straight league titles.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.