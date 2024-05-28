Birmingham Stallions Lose Defensive Coordinator on Eve of Playoffs
There have been some questions about Birmingham Stallions defensive coordinator John Chavis and where he has been over the last three weeks. While it is unknown where Chavis has been, it appears he will not be back this season.
"State of the Stallions" podcast posted Tuesday that Stallions head coach Skip Holtz made an appearance on WJOX 94.5 FM in Birmingham stating that Chavis was no longer with the team. Holtz added that Anthony Blevins is joining the staff to help with the defense. Blevins will be a defensive assistant while secondary coach Corey Chamblin will take over as the new defensive coordinator.
Blevins was originally set to be the new head coach of the Vegas Vipers in the XFL for the 2024 season before the merger of the USFL and XFL was announced. He previously coached the New York Giants’ special teams for five seasons. Blevins also coached with the Arizona Cardinals dating back to 2013.
Chavis has been the defensive coordinator for the Stallions since the beginning of 2022. His defenses played a critical role in Birmingham winning two USFL championships. He has missed games this season for an undisclosed reason.
Chamblin is in his second season with the Stallions coaching the secondary after being with the team in 2022. Last year, he was in the XFL with the San Antonio Brahmas.
The Stallions (8-1) close out the regular season with a matchup against the Michigan Panthers (7-2) in a preview of the USFL Conference championship game.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.