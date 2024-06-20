Birmingham Stallions Pass Rusher, Running Back Heading to NFL
After winning their third consecutive league championship, the Birmingham Stallions are getting plenty of attention from the NFL.
Pass rusher Dondrea Tillman agreed to a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos per Mike Klis of 9News. NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported running back Ricky Person Jr. has signed with the Seattle Seahawks.
Tillman played all 10 regular-season games for the Stallions, racking up 27 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also started for Birmingham last year, making 32 tackles and four sacks in 10 starts. Tillman is one of 13 players on the Stallions roster who won all three league titles.
Person was the second-leading rusher on the team with 297 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. Last season with the Stallions, Person rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown in four games.
Birmingham posted another strong season with a 9-1 record and USFL Conference and UFL titles, beating the Michigan Panthers in the former and shutting out the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0 in the UFL Championship. As of Wednesday, UFL players have had their contracts terminated to sign with NFL teams.
