Birmingham Stallions Play-Making Safety Joins New England Patriots
The Birmingham Stallions' UFL title team loses another member to the NFL. Safety A.J. Thomas has signed with the New England Patriots.
Thomas was one of the top players on the Birmingham defense. He finished with 34 tackles, four pass deflections, and a team-high three interceptions in 10 games. His performance helped him land on the All-UFL team at the end of the season.
Over the last two years, Thomas was a member of the Chicago Bears. He's played in six regular-season games, finishing with four tackles. In preseason games with Chicago, Thomas racked up 21 tackles, one pass deflection and one interception.
Thomas played 49 games during his five seasons at Western Michigan. He finished his college career with 221 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 16 pass deflections, three sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
The UFL has seen 37 players sign with NFL teams during the offseason. Birmingham has contributed seven of those players, which is second in the league behind the Michigan Panthers at eight.
As the preseason goes on for the NFL, fans should expect fewer signings as NFL teams finalize their rosters. It has been a good sign for the UFL over the last two to three weeks, however, to have so many players getting their shot.
