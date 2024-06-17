Birmingham Stallions Reflect on Season and Future in Football After Cementing Dynasty
The dynasty is complete. That’s a phrase that hasn’t been said on the gridiron in professional football since the CFL’s Edmonton football team did it in the late 70s to early 80s.
On Sunday, the Birmingham Stallions proved their dominance in spring football by shutting out the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0 to win the UFL title in St. Louis. While much can be said about the game and how the team performed, the press conference focused more on the overall thoughts of the season and the future of the players on the team.
Stallions head coach Skip Holtz spoke about his coaching staff and players and how they stuck together, despite every team coming for them.
“I think the quality, the product, the talent, the coaches. I've been very blessed to be around some great coaches and some great players,” Holtz said to the media on Sunday. “They're surrounding them around great people and great talent. We're finding a way to win some games.”
UFL Championship MVP Adrian Martinez added that the team fought through more adversity than their record would imply, working through a defensive coordinator change and offensive struggles late in the season.
“Despite being 11-1, it's been up and down the air in some senses, and I think our team fought through adversity, found a way to get back in our groove.”
Even after winning three straight titles, Holtz hasn’t lost the fire and passion for the players and the league.
“It's been a lot of fun," he enthused. "I can't tell you how many times I've said it, but this is the best job I've ever had. I say that I love these young men that we're coaching. I think they're here because they love the ball. I think every one of them has a different why.”
Every player has their story on how they got to the UFL. Many are bouncing back from being cut from the NFL. Some even had to work other jobs while waiting for an opportunity. Stallions linebacker Kyahva Tezino told SI.com how grateful he was for this new chapter.
“I was driving Amazon trucks," he emphasized. "From being nobody to somebody in a matter of a year. I mean, it just tells you how quick God can just change your life in a matter of a month or two. I just say it's the league of opportunity and it's the league of development.”
Martinez also told SI.com how important the UFL is for players’ lives and their development on the field for a shot at the NFL.
“I don't think anyone in this league is a finished product. I think a lot of guys get written off, and we come here to prove them wrong. I think a lot of guys on our football team got a chip on their shoulder coming in here. I wanted to prove people wrong and prove that they can continue to get better and be a player at the next level.”- Stallions QB Adrian Martinez
While many might forget about the game itself, the journey that the Stallions’ organization took to get to the title is what is most impressive. Four losses in three seasons with three league titles to show for it is something unprecedented, and we might not ever see it again in spring football.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.