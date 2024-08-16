Birmingham Stallions Sign Nine Players to UFL Contracts
As UFL teams are working on bringing back key players from last season’s teams that did not get a call from the NFL, the 2024 champion Birmingham Stallions went to work this week with re-signing nine players.
Here is the list of players who are back:
- RB C.J. Marable
- CB Daniel Isom
- S JoJo Tillery
- CB Madre Harper
- TE Marcus Baugh
- DT Marvin Wilson
- OL O’Shea Dugas
- WR Binjimen Victor
- LS Ryan Langan
The top offensive player returning is Marable, who was third in rushing yards with 293 and scored four touchdowns. Victor had 12 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. Baugh is set to take over for Jace Sternberger after four catches for 75 yards last season. Dugas has been on the Stallions since 2022 and was more of a backup last season after starting nine games in 2023.
Isom and Harper are back on the corners as Harper had 20 tackles and Isom had three pass breakups and one interception last season. Wilson played all 10 games as he racked up 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, one pass breakup and a half sack. Tillery played in just five games as he made 16 tackles, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Langan is another long-time Stallion who has been on the roster since 2022. He was the long snapper all last season and made a tackle on special teams.
Birmingham is coming off a 25-0 win over the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL Championship game in June.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.