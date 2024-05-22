Birmingham Stallions Swap Safeties for UFL Playoff Push
There are two weeks remaining in the UFL regular season and the Birmingham Stallions are readying their roster to add to their dynasty. The team on Tuesday released safety JuJu Hughes and signed safety JoJo Tillery.
Hughes played in two games this season for the Stallions, making four tackles. He played in the NFL over the last four seasons with three teams, racking up 26 tackles and one sack in 26 games.
Tillery was on the field for five games for Birmingham before being let go after Week 5 due to an injury. He managed 16 tackles, one interception and one pass breakup. He has played a key role in the Stallions defense the last two seasons, posting 73 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception. Tillery has also played in The Spring League, CFL and NFL.
Injuries resulted in Tillery missing some time after getting injured in the Week 5 matchup against the Houston Roughnecks. He should expect to see playing time once again the secondary.
The Stallions (8-0) look to remain undefeated and clinch home field advantage in the playoffs against the San Antonio Brahmas (6-2) on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. The four-team playoff field has already be set, with the Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks and Michigan Panthers also headed to the postseason.
