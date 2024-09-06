Birmingham Stallions UFL to NFL Update: Eight Players Represent Stallions in NFL
The NFL has noticed the success that Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz and his team have had over the last three years.
It’s a big reason why 17 former Stallions were on NFL rosters during training camp and preseason as they all fought for NFL roster spots. The final tally is one player on a final 53-man roster, six on practice squads, one on the reserve/injured list, eight cut from their teams and one cut and re-signed by Birmingham.
Here’s a look at how each Stallion did during the NFL’s preseason.
Birmingham Stallions UFL to NFL
- TE Jordan Thomas (Atlanta Falcons, Cut & Re-signed with Stallions)
- WR Deon Cain (Buffalo Bills/Carolina Panthers, Practice Squad for Panthers)
- DT Carlos Davis (Cincinnati Bengals, Cut)
- DE Josh Pryor (Cincinnati Bengals, Cut)
- OL Zach Johnson (Cleveland Browns, Cut)
- DE Dondrea Tillman (Denver Broncos, Practice Squad)
- OG Matt Kaskey (Los Angeles Rams, Cut)
- QB Matt Corral (Minnesota Vikings, Cut)
- S A.J. Thomas (New England Patriots, Practice Squad)
- WR Kevin Austin Jr. (New Orleans Saints, Practice Squad)
- QB Adrian Martinez (New York Jets, Practice Squad)
- LB Kyahva Tezino (Pittsburgh Steelers, Cut)
- DE Jonathan Gavin (San Francisco 49ers, Practice Squad)
- RB Ricky Person Jr. (Seattle Seahawks, Cut)
- K Ramiz Ahmed (Washington Commanders, Cut)
- OT Armani Taylor-Prioleau (Washington Commanders, Reserved/Injured)
- (2023) K Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys, 53-Man Roster)
The biggest success story from the team has been former kicker Brandon Aubrey, who is back for a second season in the NFL after being an All-Pro in his rookie season with the Cowboys last year. He’s been known for making booming kicks including a 66-yard field goal in the preseason which would have tied the longest field goal in NFL history. Aubrey has a bright future in the NFL and doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
After making some nice plays for the New York Jets in the preseason, Adrian Martinez was retained on the practice squad. Martinez threw for 270 yards and rushed for 51 yards in three preseason games. He’s coming off an MVP season in the UFL during the regular season and the UFL Championship game.
Birmingham has had one player so far who played in preseason and returned to the team. Tight end Jordan Thomas finished last season with four receptions for 75 yards in the UFL. During the preseason, he made one catch for six yards with the Atlanta Falcons.
The list of Stallions to crack NFL rosters proves that the model is working. Holtz has shown that he can get guys back into the NFL, which should attract more talent to the UFL.
