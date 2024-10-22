Brahmas Add Two New Players Including Former Minnesota Vikings Quarterback
The week started off with a bang for the UFL, with two former NFL players signing with the San Antonio Brahmas. On Monday night, offensive guard Justin Shaffer and quarterback Kellen Mond were announced as the Brahmas' latest signings.
Mond is a name that football fans will recognize as he was a former third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played one season with the team and completed two of three passes for five yards in one game. Since 2022, Mond has been on three rosters, including the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.
At Texas A&M, Mond owns all-time school records in total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts. He threw for 9,661 yards and 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in 46 games.
Shaffer is another former NFL Draft pick, selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round in 2022. He spent both seasons on their practice squad before being released by the team in the offseason earlier this year.
In college, Shaffer attended Georgia where he was selected on the second-team All-SEC team in 2021. He started at left and right guard over his last two seasons with the Bulldogs.
The Brahmas could have a quarterback controversy with Mond joining the picture as Quinten Dormady, Kevin Hogan and Chase Garbers are the other signal callers on the roster. Mond will most likely compete with Garbers for the starting job. Looking at the offensive line, Shaffer could be the replacement at left guard for All-UFL selection Kohl Levao, who is currently on the New York Jets practice squad.
San Antonio finished last season with a 7-3 record and made it all the way to the UFL Championship game before getting shutout by the Birmingham Stallions.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.