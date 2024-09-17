Brahmas, Panthers Bring Back Key Players in Latest UFL Transactions
The Michigan Panthers and San Antonio Brahmas re-signed key players from their 2024 playoff teams on Monday.
Safety Corrion Ballard was brought back to the Panthers while the Brahmas re-signed punter Brad Wing and wide receiver Jontre Kirklin.
Ballard played eight games for Michigan and racked up 30 tackles and two pass breakups. He has been on the Panthers since the 2022 season in the USFL, making 62 tackles and one interception in the previous two seasons. Ballard was also a member of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2020, contributing four tackles in five games.
Wing has been among the best punters in spring football since last year, punting 35 times for an average of 45.9 yards per punt with 12 pinned inside the 20-yard line in 2024. After a solid season with San Antonio in the XFL last year, he played in two games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, making 11 punts for an average of 45 yards. Wing also played in the NFL from 2013 through 2017 for three teams.
Kirklin returns after a short stint with the San Francisco 49ers in preseason. He was the leading receiver for the Brahmas last season, hauling in 56 receptions for 614 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. Before his season-ending injury in 2023, Kirklin was the XFL’s leading receiver with the Roughnecks as he finished with 15 catches for 253 yards and four touchdowns in five games.
Michigan finished the 2024 campaign at 7-3 and lost to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship. The Brahmas also finished 7-3 and lost to the Stallions in the UFL Title Game.
