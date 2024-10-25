Brahmas, Showboats Execute First Trade of Offseason
It's a rare occasion for a trade to be pulled off in the UFL, so when it happens, it usually makes waves across the spring football community.
On Thursday, the UFL announced that the San Antonio Brahmas had inked quarterback Quinten Dormady to a new contract. The same post had Dormady traded to the Memphis Showboats in exchange for outside linebacker Jordan Ferguson.
Dormady started the 2024 season as the backup to Chase Garbers in San Antonio before an injury propelled Dormady into the starting lineup for half the season. In seven games, Dormady threw for 1,206 yards and six touchdowns to six interceptions.
Last year, Dormady was under center for the Orlando Guardians of the XFL. His time there started with controversy as he was accused of sharing plays from the Guardians' playbook with opponents. After finding those allegations untrue, the team started him at quarterback and he played well. He put up 1,507 yards and 10 touchdowns to six interceptions in seven games.
Ferguson re-signed with Memphis in August after two seasons playing with the team. In 2024, he didn't miss a game, leading the team in tackles for loss (seven) and sacks (five), while finishing third in tackles with 45. When Memphis was in the USFL in 2023, Ferguson had seven tackles and 2.5 sacks in four games.
The move shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as the Brahmas added quarterback Kellen Mond on Monday. It's a clear sign that Mond will indeed be battling for the starting job with Chase Garbers and Kevin Hogan.
Memphis struggled at the quarterback position all season with Case Cookus, Troy Williams and Josh Love getting playing time. They each struggled behind an offensive line that allowed a league-high 39 sacks.
Ferguson is a massive add to one of the UFL's best defenses. The Brahmas are getting one of the top pass rushers in the UFL and putting him in a defensive system that suits his skills coming off the edge.
Last season, the Showboats finished with a 2-8 record and won the number one overall pick in the final week of the season against the Houston Roughnecks. San Antonio was on the opposite side with a 7-3 record, appearing in the UFL Championship game.
