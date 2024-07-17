Breaking Down 2024 UFL College Draft
The UFL made its own history Wednesday by holding its first college draft. There were 80 picks during the process, with the Memphis Showboats leading it off with the first pick by taking quarterback Jason Bean of Kansas.
Memphis was rewarded with the No. 1 pick after beating the Houston Roughnecks in the final game of the regular season.
Wide receivers and tackles were the most popular positions picked with 10 wide receivers and 12 tackles being selected. The quarterbacks went hot and heavy at the beginning, with four in the first two rounds with the position finishing with seven.
Here is a full breakdown of each round and who was selected.
Round 1
Pick 1 – Memphis Showboats, QB Jason Bean (Kansas)
Pick 2 – Houston Roughnecks, DE Eyabi Okie (Charlotte)
Pick 3 – Arlington Renegades, QB John Rhys Plumlee (UCF)
Pick 4 – D.C. Defenders, T Gottlieb Ayedze (Maryland)
Pick 5 – St. Louis Battlehawks, QB Chevan Cordeiro (San Jose State)
Pick 6 – Michigan Panthers, T Julian Pearl (Illinois)
Pick 7 – San Antonio Brahmas, DT Gabe Hall (Baylor)
Pick 8 – Birmingham Stallions, T Frank Crum (Wyoming)
Round 2
Pick 1 – Memphis Showboats, RB Blake Watson (Memphis)
Pick 2 – Houston Roughnecks, S Tra Fluellen (Middle Tennessee)
Pick 3 – Arlington Renegades, T Griffin McDowell (Tennessee-Chattanooga)
Pick 4 – D.C. Defenders, QB Kedon Slovis (BYU)
Pick 5 – St. Louis Battlehawks, RB Cody Schrader (Missouri)
Pick 6 – Michigan Panthers, CB Dwight McGlothern (Arkansas)
Pick 7 – San Antonio Brahmas, OLB Gabriel Murphy (UCLA)
Pick 8 – Birmingham Stallions, T Lorenzo Thompson (Rhode Island)
Round 3
Pick 1 – Memphis Showboats, NT Evan Anderson (Florida Atlantic)
Pick 2 – Houston Roughnecks, G Kameron Stutts (Auburn)
Pick 3 – Arlington Renegades, LB Kalen Deloach (Florida State)
Pick 4 – D.C. Defenders, DT Leonard Taylor (Miami)
Pick 5 – St. Louis Battlehawks, DE Pheldarius Payne (Virginia Tech)
Pick 6 – Michigan Panthers, DE Isaac Ukwu (Ole Miss)
Pick 7 – San Antonio Brahmas, T Donovan Jennings (USF)
Pick 8 – Birmingham Stallions, RB Emani Bailey (TCU)
Round 4
Pick 1 – Memphis Showboats, WR Jalen Coker (Holy Cross)
Pick 2 – Houston Roughnecks, LB Donovan Manuel (Florida International)
Pick 3 – Arlington Renegades, NT Popo Aumavae (Oregon)
Pick 4 – D.C. Defenders, T Garrett Greenfield (South Dakota State)
Pick 5 – St. Louis Battlehawks, T Bradley Ashmore (Vanderbilt)
Pick 6 – Michigan Panthers, T Brian Dooley (Eastern Michigan)
Pick 7 – San Antonio Brahmas, CB Miles Battle (Utah)
Pick 8 – Birmingham Stallions, WR Isaiah Williams (Illinois)
Round 5
Pick 1 – Memphis Showboats, DE Eric Watts (UConn)
Pick 2 – Houston Roughnecks, OL Hayden Gillum (Kansas State)
Pick 3 – Arlington Renegades, LB Amari Gainer (North Carolina)
Pick 4 – D.C. Defenders, DE Braiden McGregor (Michigan)
Pick 5 – St. Louis Battlehawks, LB Carl Jones Jr. (UCLA)
Pick 6 – Michigan Panthers, QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)
Pick 7 – San Antonio Brahmas, DE Jamree Kromah (James Madison)
Pick 8 – Birmingham Stallions, TE Dallin Holker (Colorado State)
Round 6
Pick 1 – Memphis Showboats, C Andrew Raym (Oklahoma)
Pick 2 – Houston Roughnecks, TE Malcolm Epps (Pittsburgh)
Pick 3 – Arlington Renegades, RB Bo Richter (Air Force)
Pick 4 – D.C. Defenders, RB Michael Wiley (Arizona)
Pick 5 – St. Louis Battlehawks, DT Isaiah Coe (Oklahoma)
Pick 6 – Michigan Panthers, WR Dayton Wade (Ole Miss)
Pick 7 – San Antonio Brahmas, WR Lideatrick Griffin (Mississippi State)
Pick 8 – Birmingham Stallions, DE Trajan Jeffcoat (Arkansas)
Round 7
Pick 1 – Memphis Showboats, LB Yvandy Rigby (Temple)
Pick 2 – Houston Roughnecks, LB Xavier Benson (Oklahoma State)
Pick 3 – Arlington Renegades, DT Taki Taimani (Oregon)
Pick 4 – D.C. Defenders, LB Dallas Gant (Toledo)
Pick 5 – St. Louis Battlehawks, WR Jalani Baker (Limestone)
Pick 6 – Michigan Panthers, S Akeem Dent (Florida State)
Pick 7 – San Antonio Brahmas, S Beau Brade (Maryland)
Pick 8 – Birmingham Stallions, T Andrew Coker (TCU)
Round 8
Pick 1 – Memphis Showboats, CB Ja’Quan Sheppard (Maryland)
Pick 2 – Houston Roughnecks, CB Rayshad Williams (Texas Tech)
Pick 3 – Arlington Renegades, T Spencer Rolland (North Carolina)
Pick 4 – D.C. Defenders, LB Curtis Jacobs (Penn State)
Pick 5 – St. Louis Battlehawks, WR Jadon Janke (South Dakota State)
Pick 6 – Michigan Panthers, C Andrew Meyer (UTEP)
Pick 7 – San Antonio Brahmas, C Sincere Haynesworth (Tulane)
Pick 8 – Birmingham Stallions, WR Ahmarean Brown (South Carolina)
Round 9
Pick 1 – Memphis Showboats, TE McCallan Castles (Tennessee)
Pick 2 – Houston Roughnecks, CB Malik Dunlap (Texas Tech)
Pick 3 – Arlington Renegades, C Briason Mays (Southern Miss)
Pick 4 – D.C. Defenders, QB Tanner Mordecai (Wisconsin)
Pick 5 – St. Louis Battlehawks, CB Myles Sims (Georgia Tech)
Pick 6 – Michigan Panthers, OL J.D. Dunlap (Michigan State)
Pick 7 – San Antonio Brahmas, CB D.J. Miller Jr. (Kent State)
Pick 8 – Birmingham Stallions, QB Sam Hartman (Notre Dame)
Round 10
Pick 1 – Memphis Showboats, WR Mason Tipton (Yale)
Pick 2 – Houston Roughnecks, TE Geor’quarius Spivery (Mississippi State)
Pick 3 – Arlington Renegades, WR Drake Stoops (Oklahoma)
Pick 4 – D.C. Defenders, S Omar Brown (Nebraska)
Pick 5 – St. Louis Battlehawks, CB Myles Jones (Duke)
Pick 6 – Michigan Panthers, S Isaiah Stalbird (South Dakota State)
Pick 7 – San Antonio Brahmas, WR Joshua Cephus (UTSA)
Pick 8 – Birmingham Stallions, T Ethan Driskell (Marshall)
