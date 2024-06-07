Carolina Panthers Intend to Sign Memphis Showboats Star Wide Receiver
One of the top receivers in the UFL is heading to the NFL. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Carolina Panthers are planning on signing Memphis Showboats pass catcher Daewood Davis, pending a physical.
Davis is coming off his best season as a professional, leading Memphis in receptions (41), yards (446) and touchdowns (five). He was named to the All-UFL team this week as the only representative of the Showboats on the team.
This will be Davis’ second stint in the NFL as he previously played for the Miami Dolphins last year in three preseason games. He was cut from the team on an injury settlement after getting carted off the field of the last preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
During college, Davis started in Oregon before finishing his career with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. He racked up 1,635 yards and 15 touchdowns in 26 games and earned Conference USA Honorable Mention in 2022.
Davis will be the second UFL player this week to sign with an NFL team after former Birmingham Stallions kicker Ramiz Ahmed signed with the Washington Commanders. Ahmed only played part of the season, making Davis the first UFL player who played the full season to sign with the NFL.
There have been other UFL players starting to get looks, including D.C. Defenders defensive end Malik Fisher, who earned a workout with the Baltimore Ravens. Expect more UFL players to lock in on NFL contracts before training camp in July.
