Chicago Bears Sign Michigan Panthers LB Javin White
The Michigan Panthers had one of the best defenses in the UFL last season, a unit that has now earned recognition from the NFL as one of the 32 teams has signed one of its top players.
NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported the Chicago Bears have signed linebacker Javin White.
White was the top linebacker on the Panthers last season, finishing third on the team in tackles with 40. He also racked up three tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass deflection in 10 games. The Panthers fell one game short of the UFL title game after losing to the eventual champion Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference title game.
This is a return to Chicago for White after he played for them in 2022. He also had NFL stops with the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders. In White’s rookie season with Las Vegas in 2020, he made four tackles in four games.
UNLV used White at multiple positions during his four-year career, including linebacker, safety and cornerback. He finished with 201 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, nine interceptions, 25 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 43 games. In 2019, White was named to the All-Mountain West team as an honorable mention.
White is the third Michigan Panther to land in the NFL. He joins wide receiver Marcus Simms with the Seattle Seahawks and kicker Jake Bates with the Detroit Lions.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.