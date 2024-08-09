Cincinnati Bengals Sign Birmingham Stallions All-UFL Pass Rusher
The Birmingham Stallions are on a run getting players signed with NFL squads as they once again lose another player.
Defensive lineman Carlos Davis signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.
Davis was an All-UFL selection last season for the UFL champion Stallions team. He finished second in the league in sacks with seven while also racking up 23 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in nine games.
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Davis in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he played for them for the next three seasons. In 12 games for the Gold and Black, he had 12 tackles and one sack. He last played in the NFL in 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons, with whom he made two tackles in three preseason games.
Davis also had an impressive college career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, earning an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2018. He finished his college career with 125 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in five years.
Birmingham has proven its winning ways, and the NFL wants to tap into that pool of talent. With the Davis signing, 11 players have now signed with NFL teams, which is the most in the UFL. The Bengals have signed three players from the UFL, bringing the league total up to 47 signings.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.