City of San Antonio, UFL Committed to Making Brahmas Work
San Antonio has in recent years been one of the premier spots for spring football, and the city and the UFL continue to stand by the Brahmas.
San Antonio Express-News reporter Greg Luca wrote an article Saturday about the city’s commitment to making the Brahmas work because of its strength as a sports city.
“There is a difference between being a great sports city and being a great sports market, and there has been a gulf between those two things for San Antonio in previous generations that is narrowing rapidly,” San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “For that to be recognized by the owners and leagues, that will eventually make us a more-than-one-franchise town with respect to the highest level of major league sports. Staying on their radar, and continuing to make noise in that respect, is critical.”
Starting the AAF’s San Antonio Commanders in 2019, the team averaged 27,720 fans per home game, hosting four of them before the league folded. When the Brahmas arrived in 2023, their average attendance dropped to 14,983 per game. This past season was even lower at 11,888 per game. While there has been a dip, the Brahmas have been consistently in the top three in attendance in the XFL and UFL.
In August, the UFL announced that the Brahmas would host just four home games in 2025 while the St. Louis Battlehawks would gain an extra home matchup. There were discussions by the league to play at another venue in San Antonio. Still, UFL president Russ Brandon told Luca that there were “some very complex operational concerns” as moving the extra game to St. Louis “made the most sense for our league” in 2025.
Despite just four games being played in San Antonio, Brandon stood tall about the league's place in the city.
“We’re locked and loaded and continue to build in San Antonio,” Brandon said, “and look forward to being there for many years to come.”
Another interesting tidbit from the article shared that the Brahmas might not be able to host a game in San Antonio until Week 6 due to events happening prior to that week. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four will occupy the dome while Disney on Ice and an unknown event will have it afterwards. There is another event there in Week 7 which means the team will most likely host home games in the last three weeks of the regular season.
For the upcoming 2025 campaign, the Brahmas will host the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks and Memphis Showboats at the Alamodome. Brahmas fans will have to wait for the schedule release to see when they will be able to see their team play.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.