Cleveland Browns Sign St. Louis Battlehawks Standout Kicker Andre Szmyt
The Cleveland Browns have added St. Louis Battlehawks kicker Andre Szmyt to their practice squad. The former Lou Groza Award winner and all-time leading scorer at Syracuse is coming off an impressive 2024 season in the UFL. Szmyt led the United Football League in points, successfully converting 19 of 21 field goals, with four kicks beyond 50 yards, including a 61-yard field goal.
The Browns have seen their fair share of struggles from veteran placekicker Dustin Hopkins, who has missed nine of 25 field goals in 2024 for a career-low 64%. With two weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, Cleveland is out of playoff contention at 3-12. The Browns may turn to Szmyt in an audition for a potential roster spot in 2025. Cleveland recently lost Riley Patterson, who was poached off the team's practice roster by the Atlanta Falcons to fill in for AAF standout and NFL All-Pro Younghoe Koo.
Szmyt, who worked out for NFL teams this fall, re-upped with the Battlehawks for the 2025 UFL season in August. Depending on what transpires in the next few weeks, Szmyt might sign a futures deal to stay with Cleveland. As a result, St. Louis could be looking to add a new placekicker for the 2025 UFL season, which commences on March 30. It's a happy byproduct of the UFL and its teams when players in the league excel at the highest level as a testament to the league's quality and long-term value.
The recent signing of Szmyt continues the trend of spring professional football specialists gaining opportunities in the NFL. This pattern has been established by the overwhelming success of Birmingham Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey with the Dallas Cowboys, Michigan Panthers sensation Jake Bates with the NFC-leading Detroit Lions, and the success of former San Antonio Brahmas kicker Parker Romo in Minnesota before he signed with the New England Patriots.
Alternative pro football leagues have a long history of producing superstar specialists like the legendary Adam Vinatieri. The stigma attached to leagues like the UFL, in terms of level of play, doesn't hold any water at the kicking position.
Players are getting their shot to shine in the UFL and are making the most of it in the NFL.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
