Cleveland Browns Sign Standout Birmingham Stallions Offensive Lineman
The flood of players to the NFL from the United Football League continues, as Birmingham Stallions offensive guard Zack Johnson has signed with the Cleveland Browns.
Close to 30 players have signed with NFL clubs since the end of the first UFL season, including MVP quarterback Adrian Martinez. The Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams to sign multiple UFL players.
Johnson started in all 10 regular season games and both postseason games for the Stallions this past season, helping lead Birmingham to its third consecutive championship. He was one of two offensive guards named to the inaugural All-UFL team.
The North Dakota State product signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Green Bay Packers following his collegiate career but was waived during the preseason. He has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.
During his time at North Dakota State, Johnson was a dominant force on the offensive line, contributing to the Bison’s successful run in the FCS. Known for his strength and versatility, he started in multiple positions along the line. Johnson's performance in college earned him All-American honors, and he was a key part of the team’s multiple national championships from 2016-19.
Many of the UFL signings are providing needed depth more NFL teams in training camp. UFL teams retain the rights of any player cut in the NFL and wishing to return to the UFL.
