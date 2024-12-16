Could Former Spring Football Star Quarterback Play This Season?
It's been a while since spring football has seen a former XFL or USFL quarterback step on the field, but there is a chance a known name could see action this season.
This week, former Seattle Sea Dragons quarterback Ben DiNucci took to social media to announce that he signed with the New Orleans Saints. The team signed him on the heels of a concussion and left hand injury for starter Derek Carr.
DiNucci was last in the NFL during preseason for the Buffalo Bills, when he also filled in for injuries at the position. He finished the preseason with 96 passing yards and one touchdown for the Bills.
His NFL career began with the Dallas Cowboys as a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of James Madison. DiNucci started one game for the Cowboys and appeared in two others in his rookie season, throwing for 219 yards.
The breakout season for DiNucci came in the XFL in 2023 with the Sea Dragons as the leading passer in the league. He had 2,671 yards and 20 touchdowns to 13 interceptions while leading Seattle to the playoffs.
New Orleans fans already know that second-year quarterback Jake Haener is starting, with rookie Spencer Rattler serving as the backup. DiNucci will serve as the emergency third-string quarterback.
The chance of DiNucci playing seems unlikely with two quarterbacks ahead of him, but the Saints have been plagued with unfortunate injuries all season. There is always a shot that DiNucci could see the field if Carr's injury keeps him out for multiple weeks.
UFL fans might be waiting a bit to see if DiNucci to play, but it's another chance for a spring football quarterback to earn a pay check and get back on an NFL field.
