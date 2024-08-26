Could Player-Lending Relationship Ever Work for UFL, NFL?
One of the oldest conversations in spring football is whether the NFL should let spring football leagues like the UFL borrow some of their players to gain experience on the field.
This was a hot topic in 2019 during the Alliance of American Football season when league owner Tom Dundon wanting the NFL to loan players to the AAF, but the NFL had concerns regarding what would happen if one of their players got hurt. Dundon’s demands were not met, and he ended up ceasing operations of the league after Week 8.
After the Dallas Cowboys’ 26-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers this past weekend, some members of the local Dallas media started suggesting the idea for quarterback Trey Lance. Media personalities Bob Sturm and Joseph Hoyt suggested that some time in the UFL would benefit Lance.
Lance had a tough outing as he scored two total touchdowns but was intercepted five times. The suggestion is that if Lance had played in the UFL, it would have given him more playing time to clean up the mistakes he has been making.
This idea, in theory, makes perfect sense as it is a win-win for both leagues. The UFL would be able to gain some more prominent names, which would attract more fans to the games. The NFL, meanwhile, gets the professional football developmental league it has needed since NFL Europe closed shop in the late 2000s.
The reality is that it is too much of a risk for players who are already in the NFL to take a shot at spring football and get hurt. An injury could end any shot of them starting or playing in the NFL when the regular season arrives. It would have to be something the NFL and the NFLPA would have to agree on, which seems like a long shot.
Another thing to remember is that the UFL eventually wants to get to the point where it is not considered a “developmental league,” but on par with the NFL, just in the spring. The UFL is a long way from there, but a closer relationship with the NFL would benefit them in the short term and set up the league to prosper further five to 10 years down the road.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.