D.C. Defenders, Arlington Renegades Receivers Catch on New York Jets
D.C. Defenders wide receiver Brandon Smith is back in the NFL after a successful workout with the New York Jets. The Jets also added another UFL pass catcher in the Arlington Renegades receiver Isaiah Winstead.
The UFL has seen more than 30 players latch onto NFL teams during training camp as the preseason slate kicked off Thursday night. D.C.'s roster, compiled by general manager Von Hutchins and coached by Reggie Barlow, has seen six of their players sign NFL deals. Three are wide receivers Ty Scott (Seattle Seahawks), Kelvin Harmon (Dallas Cowboys) and now Smith with the Jets.
Smith joins a list of NFL signees from D.C. that also includes offensive lineman Liam Fornadel (New England Patriots), defensive end Malik Fisher (Houston Texans), and cornerback Gareon Conley (Dallas Cowboys-recently retired due to injury).
Smith entered the NFL in 2021 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa. He spent two seasons on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad before joining the D.C. Defenders a year ago. In 2023, Smith, in a reserve role, caught eight passes for 188 yards and a touchdown across four games with D.C. The 6-foot-2 pass catcher would immediately get back into the NFL by signing on with the Arizona Cardinals after the XFL season.
Smith would return to D.C. in the new UFL this spring, helping replace two Defender receivers who found homes in the NFL. Chris Blair (Atlanta Falcons) and Lucky Jackson (Minnesota Vikings). Smith, 23, finished the 2024 season with 18 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.
Smith's third chance to stick in the NFL comes from his work in the UFL. Ultimately, he could return to D.C. in 2025, but the latest opportunity gives him another shot. He's landing with a Jets team that has added multiple UFL standouts this summer, including league MVP quarterback Adrian Martinez. The dynamic former Birmingham Stallion could connect with Smith during NFL preseason games as both contend for roster spots.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X@ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with the UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.