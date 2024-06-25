D.C. Defenders Coach Reggie Barlow Part of NCMFC/Under Armour Coalition Academy

Great first year for the #NCMFC's UFL Fellowship Program!



Check out fellows @CoachMBullock and @CoachJWinchell being interviewed about their experience with the @XFLBrahmas and @USFLStallions leading up to last weekend's @TheUFL Championship.



🎥: https://t.co/mYyQXtF4m0 pic.twitter.com/1d53dnVoxB