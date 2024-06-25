D.C. Defenders Coach Reggie Barlow Part of NCMFC/Under Armour Coalition Academy
D.C. Defenders coach Reggie Barlow has been selected to participate in the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches’ (NCMFC) third annual Coalition Academy powered by Under Armour.
The Coalition Academy, a flagship program of the NCMFC, is a two-year initiative that combines mentorship, networking, leadership training, and advocacy to advance the careers of minority head coaches. The program aims to address and counteract the well-documented inequities minority coaches face in hiring, promoting greater equity and diversity within the field.
The NCMFC had a successful first year in an ongoing fellowship program with the UFL throughout the 2024 season with all eight league teams. A year after, the NCMFC worked with D.C. and San Antonio in the XFL 2023 season. The program includes minority coaches from high school programs who are given unparalleled access working with UFL coaching staffs in training camp and the regular season.
Barlow is the first head coach from the United Football League to participate in the Coalition Academy program. He brings a wealth of leadership and football experience. The seven-year NFL veteran has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Super Bowl XXXVII champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was named 2023 XFL Coach of the Year after leading the Defenders to a 9-1 regular season record and a championship game appearance. On the collegiate level, he has held head coaching positions at his alma mater, Alabama State, and Virginia State.
“I am very grateful and appreciative for this opportunity,” Barlow said. “What attracted me to this program is that it’s not about the Xs and Os – it’s about fellowshiping, growing as a leader, and tapping into the networks of a great group of industry leaders. I hope initiatives like this can help raise awareness and provide more opportunities for minorities to lead a group of men on the gridiron.”
"Each year, the Coalition Academy's record and process draw some of the top coaches from throughout the country. We are excited to have Coach Reggie Barlow in our newest Academy class. He has shown on multiple levels of football that he is a highly qualified coach committed to continual growth as a leader," said Michael Locksley, founder and president of the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches.
“As we continue our commitment to grow diversity in the game – it is with the intention that like-minded organizations with shared values can lead that effort. Coach Barlow excels on the UFL sidelines in DC, and we’re thrilled for his new opportunity to further develop his coaching career through the NCMFC Academy, which is powered by Under Armour. This is a direct reflection of how collaborative efforts can uplift and inspire through the game of football,” said Flynn Burch, director, Global Community Impact at Under Armour. “The Academy has developed tremendous lanes for minority coaches to grow and we are excited to see Coach Barlow – alongside other fellow classmates – get the opportunity to reap the benefits of NCMFC’s motto to prepare, promote, and produce the next generation of leaders.”
Since the Academy’s inception, the Coalition has had seven of the 24 participants become head coaches on the FBS level.
