D.C. Defenders Leading UFL in NFL Signings
Since the UFL season ended in June, the D.C. Defenders have seen four players from their 2024 roster sign on with NFL teams. In total, 21 UFL players have been signed by NFL squads in the last five weeks, a number that could increase as the summer days progress leading into the 2024 NFL season.
Each UFL team retains the rights to any player if they return to the league.
Wide receiver Ty Scott is the latest NFL signee off the Defenders. The former Missouri State standout, who spent last summer as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs, is back in the National Football League, signing with the Seattle Seahawks.
Scott played in all 10 games for D.C. last season, recording 25 receptions for a team leading 418 yards and three scores. The new arrival in 2024 helped make up for the loss of two other Defender receivers who moved on to the NFL last offseason, Chris Blair (Atlanta Falcons) and Lucky Jackson (Minnesota Vikings).
The Seahawks recently added Michigan Panthers playmaker Marcus Simms. He and Scott will look to make an impression in Seattle training camp and preseason action. Seattle also signed Stallions tailback Ricky Person Jr.
Scott joins a list of NFL signees that includes offensive lineman Liam Fornadel (New England Patriots), defensive end Malik Fisher (Houston Texans), and cornerback Gareon Conley (Dallas Cowboys). League champion Birmingham, and the St. Louis Battlehawks have had three players from each team sign onto the NFL.
There's a great sense of pride for the United Football League and its football personnel for each team when players get NFL opportunities in the offseason. For general manager Von Hutchins and the Defenders coaching staff led by Reggie Barlow, it's a badge of honor and confirmation of the league's quality and purpose.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X@ByMikeMitchell.
