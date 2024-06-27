Dallas Cowboys Eying 4 More UFL Players
No NFL team has been more aggressive in working out and signing UFL players than the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas worked out four more UFL players on Tuesday, with training camp about a month away. Here are the four players who worked out with the Cowboys:
- Birmingham Stallions DE Jonathan Garvin
- San Antonio Brahmas DE Wyatt Ray
- D.C. Defenders DE Derick Roberson
- San Antonio Brahmas RB John Lovett
Garvin played in every game for the UFL champion Stallions, racking up 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, where he played for three seasons. In 38 games, Garvin made 32 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections.
Lovett finished fourth in the league in rushing yards with 422 and scored five touchdowns in eight games for the Brahmas. Ray finished fifth in the UFL in sacks with 5.5 while also making 24 tackles and six tackles for loss in nine matchups.
Roberson was second on the Defenders in sacks with 4.5. He also had 31 tackles, four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in nine games.
Dallas has already signed two players from the UFL this offseason in Defenders’ cornerback Gareon Conley and St. Louis Battlehawks’ linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. The Cowboys have had recent success with spring football players, with kick returner KaVontae Turpin and kicker Brandon Aubrey each earning All-Pro selections over the past two seasons.
The UFL has had 12 of its players sign NFL contracts in the offseason.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
