Dallas Cowboys Sign Former First-Round Pick, D.C. Defenders Cornerback
The Dallas Cowboys have officially signed two UFL players, first making things official with St. Louis Battlehawks standout linebacker Willie Harvey Jr, and now adding D.C. Defenders cornerback Gareon Conley. The Cowboys are looking to continue the success they've had in signing all-pros from the pro spring football well, such as Brandon Aubrey and KaVontae Turpin.
Conley is the second Defender to sign an NFL contract on the first day that UFL players were eligible to do so. Conley's teammate, All-League standout Liam Fornadel inked a deal with the New England Patriots.
Coached by Reggie Barlow with a roster compiled by GM Von Hutchins, the Defenders have seen several players draw NFL interest since the UFL season ended, despite a disappointing 2024 campaign.
Conley, a former first-round Raiders pick in 2017, played three years in the NFL but washed out of the league, primarily due to injuries. He has revived his football career with a standout season for D.C. in the UFL.
Conley appeared in seven games for the Defenders this season, totaling 25 tackles (20 solo), and was tied for the team lead with two interceptions. The Oakland Raiders drafted Conley out of Ohio State with the 24th overall pick in 2017. He spent three seasons in the NFL with the Raiders and Houston Texans.
The UFL is not only a haven for young, undiscovered, or underutilized football players. It's also become a proving ground for veterans seeking redemption.
The existence of the UFL and Conley's play in the league has given him a second chance in the NFL that otherwise may not have arrived
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.