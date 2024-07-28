Dallas Cowboys Sign Pair of UFL Receivers
This past week has been a strong week of signings from UFL to NFL. The Dallas Cowboys have seen first-hand the benefits of spring football players in the past, including All-Pros Brandon Aubrey and KaVontae Turpin.
On Saturday, Dallas continued the trend, signing Arlington Renegades wide receiver Deontay Burnett and D.C. Defenders wide receiver Kelvin Harmon.
Burnett played a lot of slot receiver in Arlington last season. He finished fourth on the team in receiving yards with 306. He had 33 catches and two touchdowns in all 10 regular-season games.
Burnett played eight games for the Houston Roughnecks in 2023, finishing with 378 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Burnett has previous NFL experience, spending time with the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. He has caught 15 passes for 210 yards in his three-year NFL career.
While newly signed Seattle Seahawks and former D.C. wide receiver Ty Scott was the big-play guy, Harmon was the reliable target this past season. He finished the 2024 campaign with a team-high 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.
Harmon was a former sixth-round pick of the Washington Commanders in 2019. In his rookie season, he racked up 30 receptions for 365 yards in 16 games.
The signings come on the heels of extensive contract negotiations between the Cowboys and star receiver CeeDee Lamb. Burnett and Harmon could be battling for final roster spots or practice squad spots depending on how the Lamb situation ends.
Dallas signed St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. earlier in the UFL offseason. The UFL has more than doubled the number of players signing with the NFL this week alone, as 27 UFL players have been signed.
