D.C. Defenders Make Several Roster Moves Ahead of Do-or-Die Week 8
The D.C. Defenders have reshuffled its roster after a demoralizing loss at home in Week 7 against the Michigan Panthers. The team signed rookie receiver Monroe Young and offensive tackle Greg Long, and claimed offensive tackle John Yarbrough off waivers from the San Antonio Brahmas. D.C. placed receiver Kelvin Harmon (hamstring), quarterback Deondre Francois and offensive tackle Tommy Champion on injured reserve to offset the additions.
The loss of Harmon is a significant one. The former NFL draft pick was experiencing a career resurgence with D.C. After seven games, Harmon was third in the UFL with 375 yards receiving and three touchdowns, tied for sixth in receptions (31).
The former All-ACC standout at N.C. State took to social media on Tuesday to break the news of his season-ending injury. Harmon expressed his gratitude to the UFL and Defenders for helping him prove the people who have always believed in him right.
To replace Harmon's roster spot, D.C. has signed Young. The California grad most recently participated in rookie minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers after being unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 205-pound wideout spent six seasons with the Cal Bears, playing 46 games. Young impressed at Cal's pro day, registering 17 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, running a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash, with a 40-inch vertical leap. His bench press and vertical jump would've been tied for sixth among wide receivers at the 2024 NFL Combine.
The late-season signing of Young represents a growing trend by UFL teams of adding undrafted rookies from the most recent NFL draft class.
D.C. has added two offensive linemen who are familiar with spring pro football. They have brought back Purdue's Long, released at final cuts in March and claimed veteran Yarbrough off waivers. Yarbrough is a veteran pro who has plenty of starts under his belt. He played in the XFL in 2020 and 2023 (Tampa/Houston), as well as the CFL (Hamilton Tiger-Cats), USFL(Houston) and most recently with San Antonio.
The three for three exchange in recent signees to players placed on IR doesn't address the hole created by Francois's injury at quarterback. The Defenders have an opening for that third spot with only Jordan Ta'amu and Jalen McClendon on the roster.
Francois, who has struggled the last two seasons in spring ball, didn't help replace dynamic-dual threat quarterback D'Eriq King, who moved onto coaching in the college ranks. The loss of current NFL receivers Chris Blair and Lucky Jackson has hindered D.C's offense, as well as the gaping void created when superstar runner Abram Smith went down to injury in camp. But very quietly, it's been absence of King, who rushed for five touchdowns last year, that has also left the team longing offensively.
It will be interesting to see who general manager Von Hutchins adds to D.C.'s quarterback room in the season's final stage. This past weekend, the UFL's emergency third-QB rule came into effect when both Ta'amu and Francois had to exit action against the Panthers.
With only three weeks remaining in the UFL regular season. The 3-4 Defenders are hanging on for dear life, as their hopes of returning to the postseason are looking very dim. They trail the XFL conference-leading St. Louis Battlehawks and San Antonio Brahmas by two games. The Defenders face a do-or-die situation as they square off with a 5-2 Battlehawks squad in St. Louis this Sunday afternoon. The Battlehawks bludgeoned D.C. back in Week 5, 45-12.
D.C. can be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to St. Louis and a win by San Antonio on Sunday. A year ago, the Defenders marched to a championship game with the spring's best record. To get back to a title game, they'll need a ton of help but will have to help themselves first against the Battlehawks.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
