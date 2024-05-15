D.C. Defenders Sign 2024 NFL Draft Eligible Quarterback
The D.C. Defenders have quickly replaced injured quarterback Deondre Francois by signing Austin Peay's Mike DiLiello. The undrafted rookie signal-caller most recently participated in Tennessee Titans rookie minicamp.
DiLiello's signing marks the second player signed by the Defenders from the 2024 NFL Draft Class. D.C. recently added Cal wide receiver Monroe Young to replace Kelvin Harmon on the roster. Both moves will become official when the UFL releases its daily transaction report on Wednesday or Thursday.
The Middle Tennessee State transfer took the United Athletic Conference by storm, winning Offensive Player of The Year honors in 2023. The 6-1, 215-pound signal caller also finished eighth in the voting for the 2023 Walter Payton Award.
In DiLiello's last season in school, he completed 242-of-362 passes for 3,164 yards, with 28 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions. In two seasons at Austin Peay, DiLiello passed for 5,611 yards with 49 TDs and 21 interceptions.
DiLiello, who also was a First Team All-UAC selection, led one of the top offenses in the FCS. The Governors ranked ninth in the country and led the UAC in scoring offense (34.1).
With his 3,164 passing yards in 2023, DiLiello became the second quarterback in Austin Peay history to throw for 3,000 yards in a season. He totaled five rushing touchdowns on the ground to lead all quarterbacks in the conference.
The signing of DiLiello helps fill the present role vacated by Francois. But it is also a move for the future. DiLiello's skill set matches Defenders offensive coordinator Fred Kaiss's scheme favorably. The new D.C. signal-caller will likely start as the team's third quarterback behind Jordan Ta'amu and Jalen McClendon, but as evidenced by last week's Defenders game, where the team ended up using the UFL's emergency rule, DiLiello's time could be sooner than expected.
The 3-4 D.C. Defenders will square up with the 5-2 Battlehawks this Sunday afternoon in St. Louis as they look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
