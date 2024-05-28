Familiar Faces: Spotlight on Former Kansas City Chiefs on UFL Rosters
If you haven't checked out the United Football League yet, you're missing out on a unique viewing experience overflowing with thrilling game action and unprecedented access.
The eight teams — four apiece from the former USFL and XFL — are packed with familiar faces, offering a fun dose of nostalgia alongside a glimpse at the future of the sport.
NFL fans everywhere are getting antsy for another chance to see their guys take the field, but in the meantime, might I suggest catching up with some old friends? Let's break down all the former Kansas City Chiefs who are currently on UFL rosters.
XFL Conference
SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS (7-2)
1. CB BoPete Keyes
Kansas City selected Keyes in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft (237th overall). He recorded eight total tackles in eight appearances as a rookie and was waived by the Chiefs on Aug. 31, 2021.
Pro Career
- Kansas City Chiefs (2020)
- Indianapolis Colts (2021)
- New England Patriots (2021)*
- Chicago Bears (2021)
- Houston Texans (2022)*
- Atlanta Falcons (2022)*
- Houston Texans (2022)*
- Baltimore Ravens (2022)*
- Cleveland Browns (2023)*
- San Antonio Brahmas (2024–present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
2024 Season
Keyes has racked up 14 total tackles, nine solo tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup in five games played.
2. TE Alizé Mack
Kansas City signed Mack to the practice squad on Nov. 6, 2019 and released him on November 30. The Chiefs brought him back on Jan. 9, 2020 on a reserve/future contract before waiving him the following May.
Pro Career
- New Orleans Saints (2019)*
- Pittsburgh Steelers (2019)*
- Kansas City Chiefs (2019–2020)*
- Detroit Lions (2021)*
- Green Bay Packers (2022)*
- San Antonio Brahmas (2023)
- Tennessee Titans (2023)*
- San Antonio Brahmas (2024–present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
2024 Season
Mack has hauled in two touchdowns in nine games with the Brahmas.
3. DE Tim Ward
Ward joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019. After spending his rookie season on the non-football injury list, earning a Super Bowl LIV ring, he was cut and then re-signed to the practice squad at the end of training camp in 2020.
The Chiefs moved Ward to the active roster that November, and he finished with five total tackles and a sack in his Week 17 debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was waived again before the start of the 2021 season.
Pro Career
- Kansas City Chiefs (2019–2020)
- New York Jets (2021)
- Green Bay Packers (2022)*
- Houston Roughnecks (2023)
- DC Defenders (2024)*
- San Antonio Brahmas (2024–present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
2024 Season
Ward has been impactful for San Antonio, contributing 15 total tackles, nine solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in seven games.
4. QB Kevin Hogan
Hogan was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft and was released after training camp.
Pro Career
- Kansas City Chiefs (2016)*
- Cleveland Browns (2016–2017)
- Washington Redskins (2018)*
- Denver Broncos (2018)
- Cincinnati Bengals (2020)
- Tennessee Titans (2021)
- Houston Texans (2022)*
- Tennessee Titans (2022)*
- San Antonio Brahmas (2024–present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
2024 Season
Hogan has seen the field twice this year, completing 5 of 7 passes for 38 yards as backup to Quinten Dormady and Chase Garbers.