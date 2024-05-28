UFL

Familiar Faces: Spotlight on Former Kansas City Chiefs on UFL Rosters

With a myriad of former Chiefs on UFL rosters, Kansas City fans don't need to wait for training camp to see some old friends in action.

Kacy Sager

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS (6-3)

5. LB Mike Rose

Rose signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and was waived before the end of training camp.

Pro Career

  • Kansas City Chiefs (2022)*
  • St. Louis Battlehawks (2023)
  • Miami Dolphins (2023)*
  • St. Louis Battlehawks (2024–present)

* Offseason and/or practice squad member only

2024 Season

In six games with the Battlehawks, Rose has been a force, amassing 40 total tackles (21 solo), two tackles for loss, two interceptions, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.

6. OL Abdul Beecham

Beecham signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent on June 15, 2019, and was released on Aug. 20.

Pro Career

  • Kansas City Chiefs (2019)*
  • Los Angeles Rams (2019)*
  • Pittsburgh Maulers (2022)
  • Orlando Guardians (2023)
  • St. Louis Battlehawks (2024–present)

* Offseason and/or practice squad member only

7. WR Darrius Shepherd

Shepherd spent two months with the Chiefs during the 2021 offseason before his release on August 31.

Pro Career

  • Green Bay Packers (2019–2020)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (2021)*
  • Arizona Cardinals (2021)*
  • Minnesota Vikings (2021)*
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (2021)*
  • New Jersey Generals (2022)
  • Denver Broncos (2022)*
  • St. Louis Battlehawks (2023)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (2023)*
  • St. Louis Battlehawks (2024–present)

* Offseason and/or practice squad member only

2024 Season

Shepherd has been WR2 behind Offensive Player of the Year candidate Hakeem Butler, racking up 236 yards on 28 receptions in eight appearances. He has also taken 10 punt returns for 133 yards and 31 kickoff returns for 852 yards as St. Louis' go-to guy on special teams.

8. Secondary Coach Martin Bayless

Nov 14, 1993; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders running back Greg Robinson (28) in action against Kansas City Chiefs defenders Martin Bayless (30) and Kevin Ross (31) at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY NETWORK
Nov 14, 1993; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders running back Greg Robinson (28) in action against Kansas City Chiefs defenders Martin Bayless (30) and Kevin Ross (31) at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Bayless spent 13 years in the NFL, finishing his playing career with the Chiefs after the 1996 season. After retiring, Bayless joined the Buffalo Bills front office, then transitioned into a coaching career that has spanned decades across multiple professional organizations and leagues, also serving as an administrator for the NFLPA from 2012 through 2015.

Pro Career (Player)

  • St. Louis Cardinals (1984)
  • Buffalo Bills (1984–1986)
  • San Diego Chargers (1987–1991)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (1992–1993)
  • Washington Redskins (1994)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (1995-1996)
