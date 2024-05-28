Familiar Faces: Spotlight on Former Kansas City Chiefs on UFL Rosters
D.C. Defenders (4-5)
9. CB Deandre Baker
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach added Baker to the practice squad on November 19, 2020, and elevated him to the active roster for the final three games of the season. Unfortunately, Baker became just the second player in NFL history to break his femur during a game on a non-contact play against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Baker re-signed with Kansas City on Feb. 9, 2021, and was waived ahead of the 2022 season.
Pro Career
- New York Giants (2019)
- Kansas City Chiefs (2020–2021)
- D.C. Defenders (2024-present)
2024 Season
Baker has accrued 17 total tackles (14 solo) in nine games, as well as two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
10. DT T.J. Barnes
The Chiefs signed Barnes to their practice squad on October 20, 2016, before promoting him to the active roster on December 3. They released him on June 9, 2017.
Pro Career
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2013)*
- New York Jets (2013–2015)
- Buffalo Bills (2015)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2016)*
- Kansas City Chiefs (2016)
- Atlanta Legends (2019)
- Carolina Panthers (2019)*
- New York Guardians (2020)
- Massachusetts Pirates (2021)
- Arlington Renegades (2023)
- D.C. Defenders (2024–present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
2024 Season
In nine games, Barnes has contributed 24 total tackles (10 solo), four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.
11. OT Yasir Durant
In a bit of a surprise to analysts who had him projected to be a third-round pick, Durant went undrafted in 2020 before signing with the Chiefs on April 30 and making the final 53-man roster that year. On Sept. 1, 2021, Kansas City traded Durant to the New England Patriots — getting a 2022 seventh-round pick in return — who waved him before the following season.
Pro Career
- Kansas City Chiefs (2020)
- New England Patriots (2021)
- New Orleans Saints (2022)
- Denver Broncos (2023)*
- D.C. Defenders (2024–present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
12. TE Alex Ellis
Kansas City claimed Ellis off waivers on May 8, 2018. The Chiefs waived him with an injury designation the following October, then placed him on injured reserve after he went unclaimed.
Pro Career
- Tennessee Titans (2016)*
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2016–2017)
- New Orleans Saints (2017–2018)*
- Kansas City Chiefs (2018)
- Philadelphia Eagles (2019)
- New England Patriots (2020)*
- Las Vegas Raiders (2021)*
- Arizona Cardinals (2021–2022)*
- Arlington Renegades (2023)
- D.C. Defenders (2023–present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
2024 Season
Ellis has found the end zone twice for the Defenders, hauling in 19 catches for 211 yards in nine games.
13. WR Ty Scott
The Chiefs signed Scott as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State in 2023. They first waived him on May 15, then re-signed him on July 28 before waiving him for good on Aug. 29.
Pro Career
- Kansas City Chiefs (2023)*
- D.C. Defenders (2024–present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
2024 Season
Scott has worked his way into the starting lineup this year, now leading the Defenders in receiving yards (383) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns with three.
14. QB Jordan Ta'amu
After the XFL suspended operations, Ta’amu signed with the Chiefs on April 2, 2020. Kansas City waived him in September, then signed him to the practice squad the next day. Ta’amu was moved to the COVID-19 reserve list that October and was released from the Chiefs on Oct. 27, 2020.
Pro Career
- Houston Texans (2019)*
- St. Louis Battlehawks (2020)
- Kansas City Chiefs (2020)*
- Detroit Lions (2020)*
- Kansas City Chiefs (2021)*
- Detroit Lions (2021)*
- Washington Football Team (2021)*
- Carolina Panthers (2021)*
- Tampa Bay Bandits (2022)
- D.C. Defenders (2023)
- Minnesota Vikings (2023)*
- D.C. Defenders (2024–present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
Pro Accolades
- XFL Offensive Player of the Year (2023)
- All-XFL Team (2023)
- USFL passing yards leader (2022)
- USFL passing touchdowns leader (2022)
2024 Season
Ta'amu is second in the UFL in passing yards (1627), completing 58.1% of his passes for an average of 180.8 yards per game. He has also contributed 194 rushing yards and a score on 41 carries.
It's been a rocky year for the Defenders, however. Ta'amu leads the league in interceptions with nine (no one else has more than six) and the line has given up 16 sacks for second-worst in the league.