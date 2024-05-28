UFL

Familiar Faces: Spotlight on Former Kansas City Chiefs on UFL Rosters

With a myriad of former Chiefs on UFL rosters, Kansas City fans don't need to wait for training camp to see some old friends in action.

Kacy Sager

ARLINGTON RENEGADES (2-7)

15. DB Duron Lowe

Lowe spent two weeks with the Chiefs in August of 2023.

Pro Career

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2023)*
  • Kansas City Chiefs (2023)*
  • Arlington Renegades (2024-present)

* Offseason and/or practice squad member only

2024 Season

Lowe has contributed one interception, one pass breakup and five total tackles in four games with Arlington.

16. OL Coach Jonathan Himebauch

As a coach, Himebauch is a two-time XFL champion (2001, 2023), a USFL champion (2022) and a three-time Grey Cup champion (2009, 2010, 2017).

Pro Career (Player)

  • Arizona Cardinals (1998)*
  • Rhein Fire (1999)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (1999)*
  • Toronto Argonauts (1999)
  • Los Angeles Xtreme (2001)
  • Rhein Fire (2002)

* Offseason and/or practice squad member only

