Familiar Faces: Spotlight on Former Kansas City Chiefs on UFL Rosters
With a myriad of former Chiefs on UFL rosters, Kansas City fans don't need to wait for training camp to see some old friends in action.
4 of 8
ARLINGTON RENEGADES (2-7)
15. DB Duron Lowe
Lowe spent two weeks with the Chiefs in August of 2023.
Pro Career
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2023)*
- Kansas City Chiefs (2023)*
- Arlington Renegades (2024-present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
2024 Season
Lowe has contributed one interception, one pass breakup and five total tackles in four games with Arlington.
16. OL Coach Jonathan Himebauch
As a coach, Himebauch is a two-time XFL champion (2001, 2023), a USFL champion (2022) and a three-time Grey Cup champion (2009, 2010, 2017).
Pro Career (Player)
- Arizona Cardinals (1998)*
- Rhein Fire (1999)
- Kansas City Chiefs (1999)*
- Toronto Argonauts (1999)
- Los Angeles Xtreme (2001)
- Rhein Fire (2002)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
Published |Modified