UFL

Familiar Faces: Spotlight on Former Kansas City Chiefs on UFL Rosters

With a myriad of former Chiefs on UFL rosters, Kansas City fans don't need to wait for training camp to see some old friends in action.

Kacy Sager

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
USFL Conference

BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS (8-1)

17. WR Gary Jennings

Jennings signed a reserve/future contract with Kansas City on Jan. 11, 2022. The team waived and re-signed him in May, waived again on Aug. 15, reverted to the injured reserve list the next day, then released for good on Aug. 24.

Pro Career

  • Seattle Seahawks (2019)
  • Miami Dolphins (2019)
  • Baltimore Ravens (2020)*
  • Buffalo Bills (2020)*
  • Indianapolis Colts (2021)*
  • Las Vegas Raiders (2021)*
  • Kansas City Chiefs (2022)*
  • St. Louis Battlehawks (2023)
  • Carolina Panthers (2023)*
  • Birmingham Stallions (2024–present)

* Offseason and/or practice squad member only

2024 Season

Jennings has caught two passes for 20 yards this year.

18. DE Taco Charlton

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Charlton joined the Chiefs on May 4, 2020, and contributed two sacks in seven games while working through various injuries. He re-signed with KC at the end of the season but was released on Aug. 23, 2021.

Pro Career

  • Dallas Cowboys (2017–2019)
  • Miami Dolphins (2019)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (2020)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (2021)
  • New Orleans Saints (2022)*
  • Chicago Bears (2022)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (2022)*
  • San Francisco 49ers (2023)*
  • Birmingham Stallions (2024-present)

 * Offseason and/or practice squad member only

2024 Season

In nine games, Charlton has racked up 11 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

19. WR Coach Mike Jones

The former sixth-round pick spent seven years in the NFL before beginning his storied coaching career.

Pro Career (Player)

  • Minnesota Vikings (1983–1985)
  • New Orleans Saints (1986–1987)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (1988)
  • New England Patriots (1989)
  • New Orleans Saints (1989)

Coaching Accolades

  • 3× World Bowl champion (VI, VIII, XIV)
  • 2× USFL champion (2022, 2023)
  • NFL Europe Coach of the Year (2006)
Kacy Sager

KACY SAGER