Familiar Faces: Spotlight on Former Kansas City Chiefs on UFL Rosters
USFL Conference
BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS (8-1)
17. WR Gary Jennings
Jennings signed a reserve/future contract with Kansas City on Jan. 11, 2022. The team waived and re-signed him in May, waived again on Aug. 15, reverted to the injured reserve list the next day, then released for good on Aug. 24.
Pro Career
- Seattle Seahawks (2019)
- Miami Dolphins (2019)
- Baltimore Ravens (2020)*
- Buffalo Bills (2020)*
- Indianapolis Colts (2021)*
- Las Vegas Raiders (2021)*
- Kansas City Chiefs (2022)*
- St. Louis Battlehawks (2023)
- Carolina Panthers (2023)*
- Birmingham Stallions (2024–present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
2024 Season
Jennings has caught two passes for 20 yards this year.
18. DE Taco Charlton
Charlton joined the Chiefs on May 4, 2020, and contributed two sacks in seven games while working through various injuries. He re-signed with KC at the end of the season but was released on Aug. 23, 2021.
Pro Career
- Dallas Cowboys (2017–2019)
- Miami Dolphins (2019)
- Kansas City Chiefs (2020)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (2021)
- New Orleans Saints (2022)*
- Chicago Bears (2022)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2022)*
- San Francisco 49ers (2023)*
- Birmingham Stallions (2024-present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
2024 Season
In nine games, Charlton has racked up 11 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
19. WR Coach Mike Jones
The former sixth-round pick spent seven years in the NFL before beginning his storied coaching career.
Pro Career (Player)
- Minnesota Vikings (1983–1985)
- New Orleans Saints (1986–1987)
- Kansas City Chiefs (1988)
- New England Patriots (1989)
- New Orleans Saints (1989)
Coaching Accolades
- 3× World Bowl champion (VI, VIII, XIV)
- 2× USFL champion (2022, 2023)
- NFL Europe Coach of the Year (2006)