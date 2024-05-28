Familiar Faces: Spotlight on Former Kansas City Chiefs on UFL Rosters
MICHIGAN PANTHERS (7-2)
20. DE Breeland Speaks
Veach selected Speaks in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he contributed 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 16 games as a rookie. Speaks was moved to the injured reserve list on Aug. 31, 2019, before a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
He won a ring with the Chiefs for Super Bowl LIV, though he didn’t play, and was waived during final roster cuts ahead of the following season.
Pro Career
- Kansas City Chiefs (2018–2019)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2020)*
- Dallas Cowboys (2020)*
- New York Giants (2021)*
- Dallas Cowboys (2021)*
- Buffalo Bills (2021)*
- Michigan Panthers (2023)
- San Francisco 49ers (2023)*
- Michigan Panthers (2024–present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
2024 Season
Speaks has a legitimate shot at the Defensive Player of the Year award as he sits atop the sack leader list with 8.5 on the season. He has racked up 29 tackles (20 solo), 12 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble as well.
21. DT Daniel Wise
The Chiefs signed Wise to the practice squad on Jan. 4, 2023, and released him two weeks later. He rejoined Kansas City on February 3 on a reserve/future contract before being waived on Aug. 29.
Pro Career
- Dallas Cowboys (2019)*
- Arizona Cardinals (2020)*
- Washington Football Team / Commanders (2021–2022)
- Kansas City Chiefs (2023)*
- Michigan Panthers (2024–present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
2024 Season
In six games, Wise has 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks.