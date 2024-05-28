Familiar Faces: Spotlight on Former Kansas City Chiefs on UFL Rosters
With a myriad of former Chiefs on UFL rosters, Kansas City fans don't need to wait for training camp to see some old friends in action.
7 of 8
HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS (1-8)
22. OT Isaiah Battle
The Chiefs signed Battle to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 4, 2017, and traded him to the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 2, 2017.
Pro Career
- St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams (2015–2016)
- Kansas City Chiefs (2017)*
- Seattle Seahawks (2017)
- Carolina Panthers (2019)*
- Seattle Dragons (2020)
- Pittsburgh Maulers (2022)*
- New Jersey Generals (2023)
- Houston Roughnecks (2024–present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
23. LB D'Juan Hines
Hines signed with the Chiefs on June 14, 2019, and was waived during the final round of roster cuts that August.
Pro Career
- Los Angeles Chargers (2018)*
- Cleveland Browns (2018)
- Kansas City Chiefs (2019)*
- New York Guardians (2020)
- Ottawa Redblacks (2021)
- New Jersey Generals (2022–2023)
- Houston Roughnecks (2024–present)
* Offseason and/or practice squad member only
2024 Season
In just two games, Hines has provided six tackles, one interception, one pass breakup and two fumble recoveries.
Published |Modified