UFL

Familiar Faces: Spotlight on Former Kansas City Chiefs on UFL Rosters

With a myriad of former Chiefs on UFL rosters, Kansas City fans don't need to wait for training camp to see some old friends in action.

Kacy Sager

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:
Prev
7 of 8
Next

HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS (1-8)

22. OT Isaiah Battle

The Chiefs signed Battle to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 4, 2017, and traded him to the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 2, 2017.

Pro Career

  • St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams (2015–2016)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (2017)*
  • Seattle Seahawks (2017)
  • Carolina Panthers (2019)*
  • Seattle Dragons (2020)
  • Pittsburgh Maulers (2022)*
  • New Jersey Generals (2023)
  • Houston Roughnecks (2024–present)

* Offseason and/or practice squad member only

23. LB D'Juan Hines

Hines signed with the Chiefs on June 14, 2019, and was waived during the final round of roster cuts that August.

Pro Career

  • Los Angeles Chargers (2018)*
  • Cleveland Browns (2018)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (2019)*
  • New York Guardians (2020)
  • Ottawa Redblacks (2021)
  • New Jersey Generals (2022–2023)
  • Houston Roughnecks (2024–present)

* Offseason and/or practice squad member only

2024 Season

In just two games, Hines has provided six tackles, one interception, one pass breakup and two fumble recoveries.

Published |Modified
Kacy Sager

KACY SAGER