Familiar Faces: Spotlight on Former Kansas City Chiefs on UFL Rosters
With a myriad of former Chiefs on UFL rosters, Kansas City fans don't need to wait for training camp to see some old friends in action.
8 of 8
MEMPHIS SHOWBOATS (1-8)
The Showboats are the lone team in the league without any former Chiefs on their roster.
The final week of the regular season features previews of both conference championship games as Michigan travels to Birmingham and St. Louis hosts San Antonio. Both matchups will take place on Saturday, June 1, with the Panthers and Stallions squaring off on ESPN at 1 p.m. CT and the Brahmas and Battlehawks kicking off at 3 p.m. CT on FOX.
ABC will air the Renegades/Defenders game at 11 a.m. CT, and the Roughnecks and Showboats will close out the regular season at 6 p.m. CT on FOX.
You can find Kacy Sager on X (Twitter) at @THESagerbomb.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.
Published |Modified