Final Regular-Season UFL 2024 Power Rankings
Four teams. Three games. Two weekends. One champion. That's what's left after 10 weeks of regular-season play in the United Football League.
Before the merged XFL-USFL began, there were two teams that everyone preordained to be in this position: the two-time defending USFL champion Birmingham Stallions and spring pro football's most beloved team, the St. Louis Battlehawks. Both squads are precisely where many expected them to be, on the verge of vying for a championship.
The question was who was capable of threatening them for the throne? As it turns out, it was two dark horse teams, Michigan and San Antonio, whom many pegged as bottom-tier teams before the season, emerging from the pack.
Even though the Panthers and Brahmas fell short by a hair of surpassing the league favorites in the standings in the final weekend of the regular season, they have created doubt at the top and emerged as legitimate threats to disrupt the order of things in spring pro football.
The rest of the league's teams are now on standby, as they reflect on what could've been in 2024, and what will be in 2025.
Let's delve into the UFL Power Rankings for one last time before a true #1 is determined in the postseason.
UFL 2024 End Of Regular Season Power Rankings
1. Birmingham Stallions (9-1, USFL #1 Seed, Week 10 winners at home vs Michigan)
The invulnerable Stallions showed some vulnerability in the final few weeks of the regular season.
After a six-week period which saw Birmingham win by more than two scores against multiple opponents, Skip Holtz's squad was tested. They won by four at home against St. Louis, beat Houston by only one score, scored only nine points in a loss at San Antonio, then barely squeaked by Michigan on a last-second field goal miss by the now-mortal Jake Bates.
Nevertheless, the Stallions, as they've shown for nearly three years, have been the best in the field. However, Birmingham needs to finish the job to lay claim to spring league supremacy. It starts with an immediate rematch with Michigan at home in the USFL conference championship. To get to St. Louis on June 16, they'll have to be better than they've been the last few weeks. The team that's owned the postseason gets to prove it again.
2. St. Louis Battlehawks (7-3, XFL #1 Seed, Week 10 winners at home vs San Antonio)
A pro football playoff game will be played in St. Louis for the first time in two decades, thanks to a gritty, nail-biting one-point victory by the Battlehawks over the Brahmas at home in front of 35k fans. It took some tremendous special teams strategy in blocking two field goals with offensive players and an advantageous challenge of a two-point conversion to get the job done.
It's now or never for the St. Louis Battlehawks. No team in the UFL has had more pressure this season than Anthony Becht's bunch. The Hawks have checked off two essential boxes in 2024: getting to the postseason for the first time and securing a home playoff game. But anything less than a trip to a title game in St. Louis would be a massive disappointment.
The truth is that the Battlehawks haven't played their best ball of late. St. Louis could've easily lost its last four games. It's mainly been a struggle offensively. The return of A.J. McCarron didn't change things on Saturday. Perhaps he was rusty and still feeling the effects of an ankle injury that sidelined him for two games.
Despite being at home, beating the Brahmas a third time this season in the XFL Conference Championship game will be no simple task for the Battlehawks. They are going to need to play better than they have in recent weeks to get to the promised land of a UFL title game at home.
3. San Antonio Brahmas (7-3, #2 seed XFL conference, Week 10 road loss at St. Louis)
San Antonio nearly stole one in St. Louis. The Brahmas' stellar defense came to play, but their offense and special teams ultimately let the team down.
Though the hopes of a home playoff game in San Antonio have been dashed, all is not lost for Wade Phillps' team. The goal remains the same. To get to the UFL championship, they'll have to finally beat St. Louis. They've come close twice, and the third time could be the charm this Sunday.
No matter what happens from here forward, it's been a successful season for the Brahmas. Wade Philllips, his staff and GM Marc Lillibridge deserve a ton of credit for turning San Antonio into a legit championship contender.
4. Michigan Panthers (7-3, #2 Seed USFL, Week 10 road loss at Birmingham)
In what was (on paper) a battle for the top USFL seed, but was more effectively a warmup to this weekend's USFL conference championship game, Michigan gave Birmingham all it could handle in Week 10. Ultimately the Panthers weren't able to pull off the late-game theatrics that have netted Mike Nolan's squad multiple narrow victories in 2024.
Like San Antonio, Michigan was expected by very few to be in this position when the dust settled on the UFL regular season. But here they are, a legitimate contender to win it all. Many would scoff at that notion or possibility, but a year ago, an overlooked Renegades team won a championship by putting it all together at the right time.
Mike Nolan and his staff deserve much credit for getting to this point. Michigan has played multiple quarterbacks and has endured injuries to key players. They added another one with Bryce Perkins getting hurt on Saturday.
The Panthers have proven they can hang with the league's best teams, but to make this season special, they'll have to beat the best when it matters most. They can start by slaying the beast of the USFL, Birmingham on Saturday.
5. Arlington Renegades (3-7, Last Place XFL Conference, Week 10 road victors over D.C.)
In what could be a swan song for Luis Perez and Bob Stoops in the spring, the Renegades rode out of the 2024 UFL season in style, winning three of their last four games — including a thrilling victory over the team they triumphed over for a championship last year, D.C.
Unfortunately, there was no backdoor entry into the postseason this year for hard-luck Arlington. The late-season surge was too little too late.
There's no telling what next season will hold for the Renegades franchise. Changes could be on the horizon, but if Stoops and Perez run it back in 2025, Arlington could be a contender a year from now.
6. D.C. Defenders (4-6, Third Place XFL conference, Week 10 loss at home vs Arlington)
The D.C. Defenders were by no means a pushover in 2024, playing in some of the league's most exciting games. But unfortunately, they weren't good enough to win in the end. The team that found ways to win close contests a year ago en route to ten wins, just couldn't recapture that magic in 2024.
The loss of critical stars from last season played its part in D.C.'s demise, but there were some breakout players like Mailk Fisher and the electrifying Chris Rowland who emerged. Those two particular players might be NFL-bound, but if they return, the Defenders could be back in the mix for something special in 2025. Still, D.C. has its work cut out for it in the offseason. The Defenders need to find more difference-makers.
7. Memphis Showboats (2-8, Third Place USFL Conference, Week 10 winners at home vs Houston)
Memphis opened and closed its season with wins over Houston. If only the Showboats could've played the Roughnecks every week.
The UFL's braintrust gave the Showboats a chance in Week 10 to salvage a lost season, and that's what they did by snapping an eight-game losing streak and securing the first pick in every round of the 2025 UFL Draft. That's the luxury they now inherit heading into the offseason.
Now it's up to whoever is running Memphis to turn 2024's misfortune into fortune.
8. Houston Roughnecks (1-9, Last Place USFL Conference, Week 10 road loss at Memphis)
The Roughnecks lost the reverse Tank Bowl in the UFL regular-season finale, ensuring Memphis the first pick in every round of the 2025 UFL Draft. Houston had its chance to fail upwards but instead just failed.
This could be a fun yearly tradition for the UFL in determining draft order, but what's the likelihood of the two worst teams being booked to play one another again in the final week of every regular season? Nevertheless, the 2024 happy accident added juice to a game featuring two one-win teams.
The question for Houston moving forward is whether C.J. Johnson and his staff will be back for a third year. It was a rough year all around for the Roughnecks, on the field, and at the box office. A complete reset could be in order.
