Five More UFL Players Make Leap to NFL, Total Signings Nearing 80
There is no slowing down on signings for the NFL as teams put together their rosters for the final week of the preseason, and the UFL is benefitting.
Five more players have been confirmed to have signed or reportedly have signed contracts with NFL teams, including three from the Michigan Panthers. Here are the latest signings:
- Michigan Panthers QB E.J. Perry (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Michigan Panthers DE T.J. Carter (Arizona Cardinals)
- Memphis Showboats TE Sage Surratt (Arizona Cardinals via SportsTrust Advisors)
- Michigan Panthers LB DaShaun White (Las Vegas Raiders via MLFootball)
- D.C. Defenders LB Mikel Jones (Tennessee Titans)
Perry started the season as the starting quarterback for the Panthers before getting injured early in the year. He finished with 664 yards with two touchdowns to three interceptions, adding 152 rushing yards and four scores in four games.
Michigan’s defense had two more guys enter the NFL in Carter and White. Carter had seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack in nine games. White made 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery in seven games.
Surratt has been one of spring football’s best pass catching tight ends since 2022. He finished the 2024 campaign with 27 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns. In the USFL, he suited up for the Birmingham Stallions in 2022 and the New Orleans Breakers in 2023.
Jones was signed to the Defenders back in May. He did not record any stats with the team in 2024. Jones had previous NFL stops with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys.
The UFL’s number of signings with NFL teams is up to 77 players.
