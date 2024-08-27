Five UFL Teams Announce Signings Ahead of NFL Roster Cutdowns
The ugly reality of the NFL is that many players are losing their jobs on Tuesday. If there is any consolation to the situation, the UFL is still here to provide players the opportunity to keep their careers going.
On Monday, five UFL teams signed players from last year's squads as they prepare to keep their key players on the roster. Here is a look at each of the team’s signings:
Birmingham Stallions
- OG Cole Schneider
- CB Ike Brown
- DB Nevelle Clarke
- DT Willie Yarbary
Schneider was the starting center for the Stallions all season on the line, paving the way for the top offense in the UFL. Clarke made the most contributions on defense, contributing 24 tackles, five pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery in eight games. Brown and Yarbary played in at least five games each.
Memphis Showboats
- DL Dillon Faamatau
- OT James Tunstall
- DL John Atkins Sr.
- WR Jonathan Adams
- OLB Jordan Ferguson
- LS Turner Bernard
Adams leads the names on the offensive side as he was second in receiving yards with 442 while catching 33 passes and scoring one touchdown. Tunstall filled in at right tackle and left tackle throughout the season. Ferguson was the sack leader for the Showboats last year with five and led in tackles for loss with seven.
Michigan Panthers
- QB Bryce Perkins
- QB Danny Etling
- CB Levonta Taylor
- S Sean Mahone
The Panthers quarterback room will have two familiar faces, with Perkins and Etling returning. Etling led the team in passing yards with 787, while Perkins led in completion percentage with 78.9%. Both were legit run threats; each ran for at least 140 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor played in every game last year as he made 23 tackles and five pass breakups. Mahone appeared in nine games, finishing with 20 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.
San Antonio Brahmas
- DT Jacob Sykes
- RB John Lovett
- LB Jordan Williams
- DT Taron Vincent
- DE Toby Ndukwe
- OLB Zach McCloud
Leading rusher Lovett is back with San Antonio after 422 yards and five touchdowns last season. Williams is the most impactful player on defense to re-sign, as he was third on the team in tackles with 61. Vincent played in seven games, racking up 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.
St. Louis Battlehawks
- CB Brandon Sebastian
- LB Callahan O’Reilly
- CB Chris Payton-Jones
- WR Jahcour Pearson
- OT Juwann Bushell-Beatty
- DB Kameron Kelly
- RB Mataeo Durant
St. Louis’ offense got a boost in the passing game with one of the top playmakers, Pearson, back after he put up 217 receiving yards and one touchdown last year. Durant was originally the starting running back before his injury derailed his season as he rushed for 134 yards and one touchdown. Bushell-Beatty is back on the offensive line after starting at right tackle for the Battlehawks. Kelly and Payton-Jones highlight the secondary returning, as each played in every game last season. In 2024, Kelly led the team in interceptions with three, while Payton-Jones was tied for second with five pass breakups.
More signings will happen as players get released from the NFL. 77 UFL players signed contracts with the NFL this offseason.
