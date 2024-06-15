UFL

Five X-Factors in 2024 UFL Championship Game

SI.com takes a look at five players to keep an eye on during the UFL Championship Game between the Birmingham Stallions and the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday.

Anthony Miller

Mar 31, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Brahmas wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (13) goes over DC Defenders safety DJ Swearinger (36) in the first half at The Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
The anticipation for the UFL Championship Game between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Birmingham Stallions is reaching its peak with kickoff taking place at 5 pm ET on Sunday.

Birmingham is coming off a 31-18 sloppy USFL Conference title win over the Michigan Panthers to make its third-straight league title game appearance. The Brahmas picked up a massive 25-15 road victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks to win the XFL Conference title.

Each team has its own playmakers who can impact the game offensively or defensively. SI.com takes a look at five players to watch out for in the title game.

1. San Antonio Brahmas RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Mar 31, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Brahmas running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (41) runs for a touchdown after a catch in the first half against the DC Defenders at The Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
When Anthony McFarland Jr. has the ball in his hands, he uses his breakaway speed to get loose from defenders on the second level of the defense. McFarland had 206 receiving yards and three scores while also rushing for 192 yards and one touchdown in five regular-season appearances. It's his big-play ability that makes him a player to watch; his 69-yard touchdown run against St. Louis in the second half helped seal the XFL Conference title.

2. San Antonio Brahmas WR Jontre Kirklin

Mar 31, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Brahmas wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (13) celebrates a touchdown in the first half against the DC Defenders at The Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Another player who can make big plays in several ways, Jontre Kirklin is one that the Brahmas try to feed throughout each game. Kirklin was second in the UFL in receiving yards (614) and hauled in three receiving touchdowns while also throwing one. The speed Kirklin shows makes him dangerous, whether going deep on a route or catching a short bubble screen.

3. Birmingham Stallions TE Jace Sternberger

Aug 12, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jace Sternberger (83) carries the ball after a catch in the fourth quarter of a pre-season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
The playmaking tight end Jace Sternberger has not had the touches a team would hope to have in a top pass catcher, but when he does have the ball, he shows why he was an All-UFL selection. Sternberger caught 25 catches for 454 yards and four touchdowns and was second in the UFL in yards per catch (18.5) with receivers with more than 20 catches. Whether it’s Adrian Martinez or Matt Corral throwing the football, Sternberger will gallop for big yards.

4. Birmingham Stallions DL Carlos Davis

Mar 30, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Birmingham Stallions defensive lineman Carlos Davis (96) forces a fumble by Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez (12) during the first half at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Birmingham has one of the best defensive lines in the league, led by All-UFL defensive lineman Carlos Davis. He finished tied for second in the UFL with seven sacks and contributed 23 tackles and four tackles for loss. The Stallions need to pressure Brahmas quarterback Chase Garbers early and often, and Davis is the guy who can do that for Birmingham.

5. San Antonio Brahmas LB Tavante Beckett

Feb 18, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Roughnecks linebacker Tavante Beckett (11) signs an autograph after there Roughnecks defeated the Guardians Orlando at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Not only is linebacker Tavante Beckett a tackling machine, but he can do plenty more for the Brahmas defense. Beckett racked up the second-most tackles on the team with 72 and led the team with nine tackles for loss, also adding 1.5 sacks and one pass breakup to his numbers. He’s all over the field for San Antonio and always shows up near the top of the stats sheet.

