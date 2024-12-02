Former Arlington Renegades Pass Rusher Earns Game Ball, Kicker Aids Vikings in Win
The UFL followed its big Thanksgiving Day with more of its former athletes shining for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Former San Antonio Brahmas kicker John Parker Romo went into Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals perfect in his short stint with the Vikings. Romo had his first miss of the season during the game but was able to convert his three other kicks and both his extra points. He finished with 11 points in the contest.
Additionally, former Arlington Renegades defensive end Jalen Redmond had the best game of his young NFL career. Redmond racked up a career-high four tackles and two tackles for loss. Both of those came in the fourth quarter on the second-to-last drive for Arizona, with Redmond knocking Cardinals running back James Conner behind the line twice in three plays.
Minnesota was able to seal the game with a game-winning touchdown with 1:13 left in the game. The Vikings took down the Arizona Cardinals 23-22 to improve to 10-2 on the season.
Redmond was acknowledged after the game by Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who gave him the game ball for his big plays on Conner. The Vikings shared that moment on social media.
The increased playing time for Redmond will provide more opportunities for him to make an impact on the field. Romo continues to impress as he is now 11-12 on field goals and 7-8 on extra points. It’s another reminder of how important spring football is for players who want to be ready when the NFL comes calling.
