Former Arlington Renegades Pass Rusher Makes Minnesota Vikings 53-Man Roster
Arlington Renegades defensive end Jalen Redmond was one of two former UFL players to make the final roster of his NFL team.
All 32 NFL teams had to trim their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday. Redmond made the final cut for the Minnesota Vikings.
He completed his first preseason with the Vikings, where he made six tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection in two games. Redmond signed with Minnesota during the offseason after the conclusion of the 2024 UFL season with the Renegades.
Arlington had one of the best pass rushers in the league for six games as he racked up 18 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He was the sack leader in the UFL before he suffered an ankle injury that kept him out for the last four games of the regular season.
Redmond was an impactful player at Oklahoma, finishing his college career with 71 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. In 2019, he had a career-high 6.5 sacks for the Sooners as a redshirt freshman.
Former Michigan Panthers and current Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates joins Redmond as the only UFL players who played in 2024 to make their final rosters.
