Former Birmingham Stallions Kicker Misses Dallas Cowboys Practice for Unusual Reason
Players typically miss practice because of injuries or a personal family matter. Dallas Cowboys and former Birmingham Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey had a much different reason.
On Wednesday, he was listed as a non-participant as he was doing his civic duty by attending jury duty.
It's rare to see a player miss practice for that specific reason, but a day away from work probably won't hurt Aubrey who is off to a strong start to the NFL season. Aubrey has made 17 of 19 field goals, including a 65-yarder that was the second-longest field goal in NFL history. He was an All-Pro for the Cowboys in his rookie year last year.
Aubrey's breakthrough came with the Stallions in the USFL in 2022 and 2023. He was an All-USFL team selection in 2022 and helped Birmingham win two straight league titles. In two seasons, Aubrey converted 86% of his field goals before signing with the Cowboys.
This is just the latest chapter of what has becoming one of the oddest, most fasinating football careers in recent memory. Aubrey was a soccer player and a software engineer before being drafted by the Stallions in the USFL Draft.
Cowboys fans are hoping to have their strong-legged kicker back for their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday as UFL fans watch one of their most beloved alumni with pride.
