Former Birmingham Stallions QB Joins Green Bay Packers
One of the best players to come from spring football is keeping his NFL career alive with a return to his old NFL team.
On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers signed former Birmingham Stallions quarterback Alex McGough to their practice squad. McGough has bounced back and forth from the Packers' roster since July when he was released with an injury designation. He's been transitioning from quarterback to wide receiver this year with the Packers.
McGough is known for his time in the USFL with the Stallions, taking took over as the starting quarterback after J'Mar Smith was injured at the beginning of the 2023 campaign. After that, McGough held on to the job and became the USFL MVP by throwing for 2,105 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions. He added 403 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Birmingham went on to win the USFL league title that same season.
In 2022, McGough was primarily a backup in Birmingham but still got playing time throughout the season. He passed for 460 yards and three touchdowns to three interceptions, adding 131 rushing yards and three more scores.
Besides playing in Green Bay the last two seasons, McGough also had NFL stops with the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.
McGough isn't the only Birmingham quarterbacks to get shots in the NFL. The 2024 UFL MVP, Adrian Martinez, is a backup on the New York Jets, while Matt Corral had a preseason run with the Minnesota Vikings. Stallions coach Skip Holtz has made it a career in the last three seasons in Birmingham to give players opportunities to play in the NFL.
