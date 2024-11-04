Former Birmingham Stallions Receiver Active for Buffalo Bills
On Sunday, Birmingham Stallion fans were able to watch one of the franchise's top receivers in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills signed Deon Cain to the active roster for their matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Cain has been on the practice squad for the Bills all season. In preseason, he made three receptions for 28 yards in three games. Buffalo signed Cain after the UFL season, which he spent with the Stallions.
During the 2024 campaign, Cain was one of Adrian Martinez's top targets as he finished first on the team in receptions with 33. He also was second on the team in receiving yards (436) and touchdowns (three).
The Stallions had him on their 2023 roster as well and he racked up 16 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Cain won the MVP award for the USFL Championship game after leading the way with four receptions for 70 yards and three touchdowns as the Stallions defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers 28-12.
Cain is no stranger to the NFL though; he has had stints with five teams. He played in regular-season games for the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 and 2020 and made nine receptions for 124 yards in 15 games.
