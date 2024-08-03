Former Birmingham Stallions Running Back Released by Seattle Seahawks on Injury Settlement
It was a short trip to the NFL for former Birmingham Stallions running back Ricky Person Jr.
On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks released Person on an injury settlement. Person suffered an unknown injury in practice that will now end his time in Seattle. He signed with the Seahawks in June.
Person was the team's top running back last season in the UFL, rushing for 297 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. His best game came in the UFL Championship Game against the San Antonio Brahmas as he rushed for 102 yards in the win.
He also played for Birmingham in 2023 when the Stallions played in the USFL. Person finished the season with 83 yards and one touchdown in four games.
During his college years at NC State, Person rushed for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons. He rushed for over 600 yards in his last two seasons with the Wolfpack.
It's important to note that if Person wanted to return to the UFL, the Stallions would retain his rights. There's a good chance he returns to the Birmingham backfield, as the team needs one of its top rushers to come back, especially with quarterback Adrian Martinez in the NFL with the New York Jets.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.