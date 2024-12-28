Former Carolina Panthers Draft Pick Returns to Birmingham Stallions at QB
Christmas came a couple of days late for the Birmingham Stallions, who will have their starting quarterback back for 2025.
Matt Corral signed back with the UFL and will return to the Stallions as the presumed starter. This will be his second season in the UFL after playing in Birmingham in 2024.
It was an interesting year for the former Ole Miss signal caller who began the season as the starter before getting replaced early by Adrian Martinez. That change led to Martinez winning the MVP for the Stallions, but Corral still found playing time in six games, throwing for 494 yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions.
His most memorable moment was replacing a struggling Martinez in the USFL Conference title game against the Michigan Panthers. Corral led a furious Stallions comeback from down 18-3 to a 31-18 conference title victory. He finished with 120 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
After the season, Corral signed with the Minnesota Vikings and finished with 13 yards passing in two preseason games.
The Carolina Panthers selected Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Panthers and Patriots over two seasons before being released by New England.
With Martinez firmly established as one of the New York Jets’ backups, Corral will go in as the starter for Birmingham. There has been speculation that the Stallions could be a landing spot for the recently-released A.J. McCarron if he wants to return, but for the time being, Corral looks to be the new leader in Birmingham.
