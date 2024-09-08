Former Clemson Star, Memphis Showboats Wide Receiver Dies at Age 26
Another tragedy has hit the Memphis Showboats football team as wide receiver Diondre Overton has died at the age of 26.
The Clemson Tigers football team took to social media on Saturday to announce Overton's passing. There has not been any confirmation of the cause of death.
"Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton. Our thoughts are with his family and friends," the statement read.
Overton's former head coach at Clemson Dabo Swinney was one of many who spoke about Overton during his post-game conference speech on Saturday.
"Just a beautiful, young life cut short. I love Diondre Overton. He was one of the best teammates ... and one of the sweetest spirited kids we've had come through here ... I have peace in knowing where he's at."- Clemson Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney
The UFL also released a statement Sunday morning expressing their thoughts and prayers to Overton and his family and friends.
“The United Football League and the Memphis Showboats are heartbroken and mourn the tragic loss of Diondre Overton," it read. "Our hearts and prayers go out to Diondre’s family, friends and teammates. We send our sincere condolences during this difficult time.”
Overton caught three passes for 33 yards last season for the Showboats. He was one of the top receivers for the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL the last two seasons as he had 42 receptions for 533 yards and five touchdowns. At Clemson, Overton racked up 52 catches for 777 yards and seven touchdowns.
This is the second death of a player on Memphis in the last two years as last year former running back Alex Collins died in an automotive accident.
