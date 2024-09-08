Former D.C. Defenders Wide Receiver Elevated to Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster
One of the best wide receivers in the D.C. Defenders' young franchise history will get a shot at playing in a regular season game Sunday.
ESPN Atlanta Falcons beat writer Marc Raimondi reported Saturday that Chris Blair was elevated to the 53-man roster for their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Blair was one of the top receivers for the Defenders in the XFL in 2023, with 25 receptions for 584 yards and three touchdowns. He played a key role in helping the Defenders make the XFL Championship game before they lost to the Arlington Renegades in the title game, where he caught three passes for 29 yards.
His stint in the XFL helped Blair get signed by the Falcons, as he spent last season mostly on their practice squad with one game appearance. He was brought back this year as he performed well in preseason with eight receptions for 154 yards in three games. His NFL career originally began with the Green Bay Packers in 2021.
The UFL this season had two players make 53-man rosters in the NFL with Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates landing on the Detroit Lions and Arlington Renegades defensive lineman Jalen Redmond making the Minnesota Vikings.
