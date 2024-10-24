Former Michigan Panther Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Week 7 was a memorable weekend for former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates, culminating with the NFL recognizing his great performance.
On Wednesday, the NFL named its Players of the Week for each conference. The Detroit Lions saw Bates land on the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 7.
Bates had the best game of his young NFL career as the Lions called upon him to convert a game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left to take down the Minnesota Vikings 31-29 on Sunday. He converted all four of his extra points and hit his lone 44-yard field goal to provide seven points in the contest.
In six games this season, Bates has made all 10 of his field goals while going 20-of-21 on extra points. His longest field goal of the season was from 48 yards out.
Fans remember Bates for what he did in the UFL with the Panthers as he made a 64-yard field goal in their Week 1 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks. He finished 17-of-22 in field goals and landed on the All-UFL team.
At the rate he is going in the NFL, Bates could be looking at the same career trajectory that Dallas Cowboys and former Birmingham Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey has been on, which is always a positive sight for the UFL to see.
